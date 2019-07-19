American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.94. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $2,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 480.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

