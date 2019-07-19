Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). EMCORE reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 27.99%.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 191,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.21. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 40.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

