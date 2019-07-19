Analysts Expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Mesoblast reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 546.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Biopharmx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.86.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

