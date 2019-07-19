Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.