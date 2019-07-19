Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $36.75

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,156. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

