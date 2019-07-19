Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $107.83

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $4,867,329.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,618 shares of company stock worth $7,400,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,925. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

