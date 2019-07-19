Analysts Set Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target at $20.33

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,027,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,963. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.14.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

