Analyzing DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (OTCMKTS:TWN)

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENSO CORP/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO CORP/ADR $46.13 billion 0.71 $2.89 billion $1.85 11.56 TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.68 million 30.47 $1.67 million N/A N/A

DENSO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Risk & Volatility

DENSO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DENSO CORP/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO CORP/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DENSO CORP/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO CORP/ADR 4.85% 6.94% 4.51% TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

DENSO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TAIWAN FD INC/SH does not pay a dividend. DENSO CORP/ADR pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DENSO CORP/ADR beats TAIWAN FD INC/SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO CORP/ADR

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

