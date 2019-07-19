Analyzing Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.1% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.88 billion 2.23 $289.44 million $1.96 11.21 Freedom $74.29 million 8.52 $7.15 million N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virtu Financial and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 7.56% 19.13% 3.57% Freedom 9.62% 6.34% 2.21%

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Freedom on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

