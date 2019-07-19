Andrew Wilkinson Sells 33,365 Shares of ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Stock

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) insider Andrew Wilkinson sold 33,365 shares of ALE Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.03 ($3.57), for a total transaction of A$167,825.95 ($119,025.50).

Shares of LEP opened at A$5.05 ($3.58) on Friday. ALE Property Group has a 1-year low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of A$5.50 ($3.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $988.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71.

Get ALE Property Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ALE Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

About ALE Property Group

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.