Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 905 ($11.83).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 913.60 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.92.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

