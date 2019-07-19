Apollon (XAP) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $62,328.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

