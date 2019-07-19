Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 1,406.01%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 30.2% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 165,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

