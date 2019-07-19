Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioTime and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th.

AQB opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.00. Aquabounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,521.95% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

