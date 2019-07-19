ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.91.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 19 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 8.63%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

