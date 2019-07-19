Arcblock Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Arcblock has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, DDEX, BitMart and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.01494668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00123579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Bithumb and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

