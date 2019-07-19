Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.78

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 10344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a current ratio of 35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. The company had revenue of $801.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.82 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 76.19%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170,954 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

