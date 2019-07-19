Argus (ARGUS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argus has a market cap of $816.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002830 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00109862 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00067304 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Argus

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

