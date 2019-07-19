Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.31.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.