AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,502.94 ($84.97).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,432 ($84.05) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,289.20.

In other news, insider Marc Dunoyer bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, with a total value of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

