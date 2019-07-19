Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Shares of ATRA opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $695.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $191,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,176,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $641,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,787 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,485,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,513,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after purchasing an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

