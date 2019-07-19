Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 481.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 539,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

