Atonomi Market Capitalization Achieves $181,341.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market cap of $181,341.00 and approximately $6,229.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.63 or 0.05267537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039753 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,844,250 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

