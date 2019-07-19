Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $16.00 on Monday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

