Augur Hits Market Cap of $138.97 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.63 or 0.00120073 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, CoinTiger, Binance and ChaoEX. In the last week, Augur has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $138.97 million and $5.74 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00288700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.01470084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00125907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, BX Thailand, Upbit, Koinex, Livecoin, DragonEX, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Mercatox, Bitsane, AirSwap, Crex24, Bithumb, Poloniex, ABCC, Kraken, Ethfinex, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Cryptopia and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

