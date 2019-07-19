Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Tops $392,883.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $392,883.00 and $114.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00109922 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005241 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00066937 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

