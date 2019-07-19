Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.48. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 3,624,244 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$28.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

In other Australia and New Zealand Banking Group news, insider Shayne Elliott 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

