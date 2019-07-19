Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.10. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

