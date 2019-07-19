Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.53

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as high as $21.92. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 3,612 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a market cap of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

