Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMO. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Howard Weil cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BMO stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.769 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,202,000 after purchasing an additional 278,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $405,149,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,177,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,270,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,809,000 after acquiring an additional 449,568 shares during the period. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

