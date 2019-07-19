Barclays Raises Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $730.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $615.00 to $730.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BBA Icatu Securities cut Mercadolibre from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $536.86.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $647.22. 6,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,638. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $672.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.65.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.