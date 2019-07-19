Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRFH. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 888.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.