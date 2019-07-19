Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 20.17 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

