BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.95

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.63. BBVA Banco Frances shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 411,495 shares traded.

BFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 64.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 731,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 285,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 211,779 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

