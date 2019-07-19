Beam Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $34.61 million and $75.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00011760 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 27,797,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

