Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.29 ($111.96).

BEI stock opened at €106.65 ($124.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.09. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €109.35 ($127.15).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

