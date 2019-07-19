Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.10. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,121 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

