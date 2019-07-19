BidaskClub Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Daniel P. Key purchased 3,697 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,432.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares worth $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $73,734,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,553,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,020,000 after buying an additional 635,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,164,000 after buying an additional 398,372 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 94.5% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,603,000 after buying an additional 368,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 283,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

