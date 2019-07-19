BidaskClub Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $362,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 168,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 595,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

