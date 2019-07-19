BidaskClub Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

