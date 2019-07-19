BidaskClub Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,398. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,790.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,900. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kresge Foundation purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,723,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,708.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

