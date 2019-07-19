BidaskClub Upgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to “Hold”

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

CROX opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Crocs has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

