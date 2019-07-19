Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $30.52 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $30.52 or 0.00289876 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Exrates and LBank. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $484.54 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.01492770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00124824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000527 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Binance, Exrates, DDEX, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

