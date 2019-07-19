BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $348.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.47.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 30,285 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $153,544.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,671.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock worth $11,707,558. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

