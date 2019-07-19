BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

