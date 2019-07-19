Bitcloud (BTDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $73,557.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,232,638 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

