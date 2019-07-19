Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $31,247.00 and approximately $42,949.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00109905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00068354 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

