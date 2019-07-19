BitcoinZ Trading Up 4.9% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $4,264.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00716439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00243713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057643 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003690 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 4,839,542,297 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

