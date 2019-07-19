BitRewards (BIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,838.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, BitRewards has traded down 23% against the dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $91,673.00 and $6,838.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,692,273 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

