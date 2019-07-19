BitTorrent Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $209.98 million and $41.68 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00284545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.01463470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00122948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

